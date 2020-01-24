Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0794 per share by the energy company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.

MTR stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.23. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 74.10% and a net margin of 94.63%.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

