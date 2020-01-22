Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Shares Up 0.7%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.55, 6,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 9,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The company has a market cap of $14.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 74.10% and a net margin of 94.63%.

About Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

