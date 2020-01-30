Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.03

Shares of Mesoblast limited (ASX:MSB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$3.03 ($2.15) and last traded at A$2.97 ($2.11), with a volume of 3611964 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.07 ($2.18).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.85.

In other Mesoblast news, insider William (Bill) Burns purchased 32,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.83 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,786.10 ($42,401.49).

Mesoblast Company Profile (ASX:MSB)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

