Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

Mesoblast limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.46. Mesoblast shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Mesoblast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

