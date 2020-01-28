Meta Financial Group (CASH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

