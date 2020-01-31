Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 11961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.29.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

