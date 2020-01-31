Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.44.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund