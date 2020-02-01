Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $43.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CASH. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of CASH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 264,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,934. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 640.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

