Meta Financial Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,891 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,701% compared to the typical volume of 105 put options.

CASH opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASH. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $959,489. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

