Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), 2,087,811 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Separately, First Equity assumed coverage on shares of Metal Tiger in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $19.03 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a current ratio of 14.99.

Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company explores for gold, antimony, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources. It holds interests in projects in Botswana, Spain, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Brady Exploration plc and changed its name to Metal Tiger plc in June 2014.

