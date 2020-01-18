Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.30

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp (CVE:MMG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 155200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of approximately 165.5 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp.

