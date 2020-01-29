Metalstech (ASX:MTC) Trading Down 15.4%

Metalstech Ltd (ASX:MTC)’s share price fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), 1,331,181 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of $3.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.02.

Metalstech Company Profile (ASX:MTC)

MetalsTech Limited explores for and develops lithium and cobalt deposits in Canada. Its flagship property is the Cancet lithium project located approximately 185 km east of La Grande and bisected by the Trans Taiga Highway with high voltage power near the project. The company's portfolio comprises nine lithium projects located in Quebec, which include 898 mining claims covering an area of approximately 47,274 hectares.

