Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Down 8.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $42.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Methanex traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $32.45, 1,249,512 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 159% from the average session volume of 482,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Methanex by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

