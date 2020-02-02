Methanex (TSE:MX) Trading Down 5.8%

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares traded down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$43.45 and last traded at C$43.76, 132,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 277,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.44.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$807.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider M&G Investment Management Limited acquired 9,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$51.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$492,260.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 668,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,236,620.45. Also, Director John Floren acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,460,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,100,052.79.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

