Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.97 Million

January 21, 2020

Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to announce sales of $280.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.74 million to $285.20 million. Methode Electronics posted sales of $246.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,011,000 after buying an additional 103,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 491,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 149,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

