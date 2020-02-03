Metlife (MET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Metlife (NYSE:MET) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $49.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43. Metlife has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

