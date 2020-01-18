Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €14.40 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on B4B3. Bank of America set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €15.20 ($17.67) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.04 ($16.33).

Metro stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €13.10 ($15.23). 3,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18. The company has a market cap of $38.98 million and a PE ratio of -37.75. Metro has a one year low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a one year high of €14.88 ($17.30).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Featured Article: Put Option