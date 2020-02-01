Metro, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MRU)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Metro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.86.

Metro stock opened at C$53.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.18. Metro has a 52 week low of C$47.18 and a 52 week high of C$59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.83 billion.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?