Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.43.

MRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial set a C$57.00 target price on Metro and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of TSE MRU traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$54.47. The company had a trading volume of 337,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,344. Metro has a 12-month low of C$47.18 and a 12-month high of C$59.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

