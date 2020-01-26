Metro (MRU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Metro (TSE:MRU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.83 billion.

MRU stock opened at C$54.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.00. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$47.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRU shares. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial set a C$57.00 price target on Metro and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.00.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

