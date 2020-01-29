MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,279. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $455.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

