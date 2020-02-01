MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MCBS opened at $16.07 on Thursday. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.37 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com