MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,364. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MCBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?