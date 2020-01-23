Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $390.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $31,463.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $139,254.42. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

