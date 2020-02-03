Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXCYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

OTCMKTS:MXCYY traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $8.87. 4,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105. Metso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.77.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

