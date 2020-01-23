Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $840.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to announce $840.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $832.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $849.00 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $817.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.29.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $834.92. The company had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,743. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $793.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $736.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $596.07 and a 52 week high of $873.51.

In related news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

