Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $760.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total value of $71,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $777.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $801.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $734.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $629.68 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

