Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.69 per share for the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 guidance at $7.66-$7.71 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $758.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $800.84 and its 200 day moving average is $732.80. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $635.28 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total value of $12,286,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,279 shares in the company, valued at $24,051,066.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

