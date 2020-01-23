MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14, 1,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

