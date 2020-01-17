MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 11,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush started coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In related news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFA remained flat at $$7.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,088. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.51.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

