MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 11,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. Also, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,235.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 451,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.80. 5,952,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 60.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFA. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

