MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.74

Shares of MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as A$3.74 ($2.65) and last traded at A$3.73 ($2.65), with a volume of 374904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.71 ($2.63).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The company has a current ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 32.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile (ASX:MFF)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

