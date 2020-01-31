MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Shares of ASX MFF opened at A$3.83 ($2.72) on Friday. MFF Capital Investments has a 52-week low of A$2.62 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of A$3.85 ($2.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 32.67 and a current ratio of 32.67.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

