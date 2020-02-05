M&G (LON:MNG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on M&G in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on M&G from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 297 ($3.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 276.60 ($3.64).

MNG traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 243 ($3.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,003,672 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 242.10. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

