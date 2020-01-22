M&G (LON:VTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,358.00

M&G Plc (LON:VTY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,358 ($17.86) and last traded at GBX 1,348 ($17.73), with a volume of 19292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

VTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98.

M&G Company Profile (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

