M&G (LON:VTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of M&G (LON:VTY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VTY. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on M&G from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:VTY traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,350 ($17.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,398 shares. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,301 ($17.11). The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 3.91.

About M&G

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

