M&G Plc (LON:VTY) Insider Martin Palmer Purchases 11 Shares

M&G Plc (LON:VTY) insider Martin Palmer bought 11 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,317 ($17.32) per share, with a total value of £144.87 ($190.57).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 1,356 ($17.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. M&G Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,301 ($17.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About M&G

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?