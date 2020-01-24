MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,031. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 115,764 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

