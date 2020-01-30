MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MGIC Investment has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

MTG opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

In related news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 19,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $284,569.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,455,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,918,495.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 309,444 shares of company stock worth $4,363,904 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: Float