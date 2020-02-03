MGIC Investment (MTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 57,001 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $808,274.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,629,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,102,013.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,904. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

