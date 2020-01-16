MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of MGM China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

About MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?