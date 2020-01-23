MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered MGM Growth Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of MGP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,105. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.46.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: Risk Tolerance