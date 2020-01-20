MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NYSE MGP opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5,122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 190,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

