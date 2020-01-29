MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.40.

MGP stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $170,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

