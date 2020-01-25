MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,941. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,157.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,295,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,112,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,767,000 after buying an additional 441,381 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,347,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after buying an additional 883,500 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

