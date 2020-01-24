MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.39, approximately 10,123,208 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 4,678,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,232.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,296 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,181,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,756,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 310,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

