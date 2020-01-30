MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGP Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGPI. ValuEngine raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Craig Hallum cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $596.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.56.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 122,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 80,664 shares during the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?