MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

MGPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 277,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,529. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $650.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.7% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 122,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 360.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

