MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given Hold Rating at SunTrust Banks

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGPI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

MGPI opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $898.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.56. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

