MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.14

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.14 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 374557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

